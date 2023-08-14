How To Block Numbers Or Contacts On iPhone: An Easy Guide

It's almost remarkable that, no matter how fancy our phones get, telemarketers, phone bots, and scam calls are still an enduring grievance of modern life. Just having an active phone number invites all manner of audible irritants into your life, and they are nothing if not persistent. As tempting as it is to pick up the phone just so you can yell at them, though, the best possible thing you can do is prevent them from calling you entirely — at least, at their current number.

Thankfully, unlike with analog phones, smartphones like iPhones have built-in features to block and filter phone numbers; whether they're from an extremely persistent telemarketer, or just your annoying cousin. Not only can you block problematic numbers after the fact, but you can also use your iPhone's supplementary features to keep them from bothering you in the first place. All it takes is some switch-flipping in your phone's settings.