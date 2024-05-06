10 Google Maps Features Every Daily Commuter Should Know

The best things in life are free, especially if they're always accessible, even without a cellular network. Offline Google Maps lets you stock up on reliable maps that will be there for you even when the Internet isn't. The app won't give you real-time updates, but it's more than enough to get you where you need to be.

There are two different ways you can get your hands on offline maps. First, search for your desired location, scroll up on the information panel, and then tap on the icon with three horizontal dots in the top right corner. Select Download offline map from the pop-up that appears, and use your finger to drag the rectangle to the area you want to save. Zoom in or out to capture the particular area you're interested in, and Google Maps will estimate the amount of space the download will take. You can also save a map by simply tapping on your profile icon, going to Offline maps, and pressing Select Your Own Map.

This is a great tip to know before planning your next trip to an off-grid destination like camping in the wilderness or visiting a rural area where the signal is spotty. It's also useful if you want to conserve data or battery life. Perhaps most importantly, offline Google Maps can come in handy during emergencies, like power outages or natural disasters. It's better to be prepared and not need a map than to need one and not have it.