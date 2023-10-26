Big Google Maps Update Serves Up Immersive View Routes, New EV Features

With artificial intelligence infiltrating nearly every aspect of our lives, it was only a matter of time before the most widely used mapping tool on the planet incorporated it as well. Google Maps has begun rolling out a major update, possibly one of the most significant ones in recent years, to its popular navigation app. The update covers various categories and address several long-standing issues that have plagued Google Maps for years.

This update, which is being distributed to users worldwide, includes entirely new features such as "Immersive View" for routes and Google Lens in Maps, as well as noticeable enhancements like more detailed maps, additional electric vehicle-focused information, and a major overhaul of the "Things to Do" section. This section can now be used to discover new places with a simple contextual search string.

While it remains to be seen how useful these new feature additions really are, Google already claims that these new additions will make it easier for people to explore new places, find what they're looking for, and navigate with ease.