This Rival Navigation App Is Finally Catching Up To Google Maps & Waze

Sygic is one of the best offline navigation apps out there, but it has quietly existed in the background behind navigation giants like Google Maps and Waze. It's been the app you download for offline trips and forget about when you get back online. But with its latest update, that might change. The GPS navigation app has just rolled out a new feature called Live Route Alternatives, and it's actually pretty impressive. Good enough that it could potentially put it in the same league as its better-known rivals.

With traditional route recalculations, you usually have to run into traffic or make a wrong turn before it's triggered and you're given a better route. However, Live Route Alternatives is always monitoring real-time traffic data and instantly presents faster routes as conditions on the road change, all without interrupting your navigation. It's a feature Waze users have enjoyed for years, and now Sygic's version promises similar smart rerouting with less dependence on an internet connection.

For an app that's built its identity around offline navigation and privacy, this addition feels like a turning point. It's bridging the gap between its core identity that die-hard users know and love, and the dynamic features that make Google Maps and Waze so popular.