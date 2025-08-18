5 Of The Most Downloaded Mobile Apps Of All Time

Mobile phones aren't just phones anymore; they are universal devices that function more like computers than wired phones. The secret ingredient to the smartphone's success is apps.

Almost every aspect of modern mobile phones is powered by apps. Games, radio stations, and even calendars are apps now. Apps are so ubiquitous to the smartphone experience that every new device comes with a store designed to sell and download apps — which is itself an app. You can find must-download apps for every occasion, from apps designed for camping trips to fitness apps that can help you achieve workout goals. However, for all the times you've wanted to find programs and games worth your time despite their obscurity, one question has possibly gone unanswered: What are the most used apps out there? Surprisingly, the answer isn't TikTok or "Pokémon GO."

If you want to know which apps have been downloaded more than any other, you've come to the right place.