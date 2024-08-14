7 Cool Uses For Google Maps That Have Nothing To Do With Navigation

While on the subject of establishments to visit on Google Maps, in some cases, you don't even have to go there in person to experience what they have to offer. Some stores that sell food or drink let you reserve a table for a future visit or order online, either for pickup or home delivery.

To check if there is an option for thoseservices, look up the name of the restaurant and go to its official Google Maps card. When available, you should see either a Reserve a Table or Order Online button (or both) in the Overview tab.

Selecting Reserve a Table should open a new side panel, where you can add the size of your party, date to reserve, and the time slot. To finalize your reservation, you'll need to provide contact information, including your Gmail address and phone number. Reservations will be coursed through partner booking platforms like OpenTable or Resy. You may be asked to create an account for these apps to facilitate seamless bookings in the future.

Meanwhile, hitting Order Online may open up the business' menu to buy. You can select if the order is for pickup in person or home delivery as well as a time you want your order to be ready by. You may be able to order through the restaurant's official website or directed to popular food delivery apps like DoorDash or UberEats. While these services are reliant on third-party providers, using Google Maps to book a table or get food delivered to your door makes it easier to determine the best way to reach out to your chosen establishment with your needs.

