Becoming A Local Guide: A Guide To Google Maps' Program And Its Benefits

It's difficult for the younger generation to imagine life before Google Maps. Those of a certain age will vaguely remember the horrors of paper maps, trying to navigate in a moving car with the most pertinent information concealed in a fold in the paper (as was inevitably the way).

Today millions of us have easy access to Google Maps, with its super convenient functionality (and stunning Immersive View feature) and easily digestible directions. The app can do much more than just that, however. It can provide restaurant reviews, opening and closing times, and other valuable information about a place that may be entirely new to the user.

How, though, does Google gather this information? In part from a worldwide network of Local Guides. If you'd like to lend your local knowledge to the world's Google Maps users, here's how to go about that and why getting involved is worth your while.