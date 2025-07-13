5 Of The Biggest Companies Owned By Meta

When a company has an extremely successful product, it eventually becomes the face of the brand. For Meta, that product was Facebook. "The Big Blue F" has become a symbol of youthful innovation and the early Silicon Valley boom. But while Facebook remains its most popular product, Meta has grown far beyond it. Over the years, it has acquired competing social media platforms and launched ambitious projects in virtual reality, augmented reality, and even artificial intelligence research and development initiatives.

Today, the multi-industry tech giant serves nearly 3.43 billion daily active users and is currently valued at over $1.5 trillion, making it one of the world's most valuable companies. In 2024 alone, the company generated about $164.5 billion, most of which came from ad revenue and the rest from hardware and software investments. With that in mind, here are five of the most prominent and biggest companies owned by Meta.