What Is The Meta Xbox VR Headset & Why Is It So Expensive?
Meta has expanded its lineup of VR gear with a new Xbox-branded headset. The latest from the company is called Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, and it's quite an interesting device for a couple of reasons. First, it embraces the all-black Xbox design aesthetics with the signature green accents, extending all the way to the Touch Plus controllers, Xbox controller, charger, cable, and even the strap. Second, it's a lot more expensive than the regular Meta Quest 3S headset, priced at $399, a full hundred dollars pricier than the vanilla trim.
If you look at the innards, however, not much has changed. The firepower is still handled by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 silicon, and the storage capacity and RAM also remain identical at 128GB and 8GB, respectively. For vision and sensing, you get two RGB cameras at the front for enabling passthrough view at 18PPD, and a total of four IR cameras. The optics module on the Xbox-styled VR headset offers a resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye with 20 PPD (pixels-per-degree), which translates to 773 pixels per inch.
The field of view figures stand at 90 degrees vertical and 96 degrees horizontal, while the lens adjustment system allows three levels of interaxial distance (IAD) adjustment. Thankfully, the display unit's refresh rate can go all the way up to 120Hz, though it can drop to 90Hz and 72Hz depending on the content. The battery life figures remain unchanged at 2.7 hours of gaming per charge, and the charging pace hasn't gone up either.
The bundle benefits
The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is about 29% more expensive than the regular variant, but what you get as the package should somewhat address the sticker price concerns. The standard bundle ships with the TouchPlus controllers, charger, cable, and the standard bifurcated strap. The Xbox bundle throws the Meta Quest Elite Strap into the mix. This one is a standalone $69.99 purchase of its own. Meta says this lightweight strap "reduces facial pressure and evenly distributes weight for a more comfortable fit."
It also features soft silicone support with an adjustable head strap linked to a dial at the back and has been designed to avoid face strain without compromising on the fit. The company says it is ideal for longer VR and gaming sessions. Another notable extra in the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition's retail package is the Limited Edition Xbox Controller, which has been draped in the iconic Carbon Black and Velocity Green colors.
This controller, which is also shipped with the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles, is a standalone purchase worth $65, but it's currently discounted to $49.99 on the Microsoft Store. So, the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is already a better value with goodies worth an extra $35 on the net cart value. Of course, it certainly helps that this is the only limited edition Quest S headset out there, and one that looks different than the regular variant. But there's more to it than just the hardware.
Software goodies to sweeten the deal
One of the more notable benefits — and that extends beyond the headset — is a free subscription to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle for three months. This tier offers access to the Xbox Game Pass library on consoles as well as PC. Moreover, you can even stream games from the cloud on mobile devices, handhelds, and even VR headsets, including the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition. As far as the gaming benefits go, you get day-one access to top-shelf games launched by the Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, Activision Blizzard, and other partner studios across Xbox and PC platforms.
Notably, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also includes free access to the EA Play subscription, which offers its own library of top-tier games. There are exclusive in-game rewards, discounts on games, and even the ability to link the Riot account with Xbox accounts. As far as the monetary benefits go, the Xbox subscription costs $19.99 per month, which means you are saving roughly $60 in subscription costs to access the Xbox library of games.
On its end, Meta is also matching the freebie with free 3-month access to the Meta Horizon+ service. Priced at $7.99 per month, Meta's service offers access to over 30 games, monthly game drops, multiplayer facility, and exclusive perks. The current game catalog includes some pretty cool titles such as Red Matter, In Death: Unchained, Asgard's Wrath 2, and Synth Riders. If you are deep into VR gaming, the subscription is a neat bargain compared to buying those titles.