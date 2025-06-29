What Is The Meta Xbox VR Headset & Why Is It So Expensive?

Meta has expanded its lineup of VR gear with a new Xbox-branded headset. The latest from the company is called Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, and it's quite an interesting device for a couple of reasons. First, it embraces the all-black Xbox design aesthetics with the signature green accents, extending all the way to the Touch Plus controllers, Xbox controller, charger, cable, and even the strap. Second, it's a lot more expensive than the regular Meta Quest 3S headset, priced at $399, a full hundred dollars pricier than the vanilla trim.

If you look at the innards, however, not much has changed. The firepower is still handled by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 silicon, and the storage capacity and RAM also remain identical at 128GB and 8GB, respectively. For vision and sensing, you get two RGB cameras at the front for enabling passthrough view at 18PPD, and a total of four IR cameras. The optics module on the Xbox-styled VR headset offers a resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye with 20 PPD (pixels-per-degree), which translates to 773 pixels per inch.

The field of view figures stand at 90 degrees vertical and 96 degrees horizontal, while the lens adjustment system allows three levels of interaxial distance (IAD) adjustment. Thankfully, the display unit's refresh rate can go all the way up to 120Hz, though it can drop to 90Hz and 72Hz depending on the content. The battery life figures remain unchanged at 2.7 hours of gaming per charge, and the charging pace hasn't gone up either.