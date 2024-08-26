Xbox Game Pass PC Vs. Core Vs. Ultimate: How To Choose The Right Tier For You
Gaming has always been a prominent offering of PCs, and has only progressed with improvements in technology over the years — allowing you to buy parts to build a budget gaming PC without breaking your bank. However, purchasing actual games is an additional cost that gamers have to bear — and most AAA titles like "Red Dead Redemption 2" or "Cyberpunk 2077" don't come cheap. This, too, has fortunately been addressed with services like Xbox Game Pass that provide you access to hundreds of games at an affordable monthly or yearly subscription.
For those who cherish the joy of playing a variety of games, a subscription-based model can actually prove to be substantially cheaper than purchasing individual games. You can even go one step further and pair the Xbox Game Pass with a cloud gaming service like Nvidia GeForce Now — eliminating the need for powerful hardware or full ownership of any games, all the while reaping the benefits of modern-day gaming.
When it comes to the subscription plans, you have a few choices — namely, the Game Pass PC, Core, and Ultimate. Each of these tiers is tailored to fit people with different requirements, and it is therefore recommended you find out exactly what you get with the subscription you've been eyeing. Here is everything you need to know about the three tiers of the Xbox Game Pass subscriptions you can currently buy. Hopefully you can decide which one's going to be the right choice for you.
PC Game Pass: made for the PC gamers
Though usually costlier than consoles, a gaming PC usually provides more performance and flexibility. Even those who aren't tech-savvy, or can't justify spending the time to build one, can find affordable gaming desktops that offer plug and play solutions.
If you own a capable gaming PC, then the Xbox PC Game Pass is your entry to hundreds of high-quality games, including fan-favorites like "Minecraft," "No Man's Sky," and "Stardew Valley." You also unlock a few titles through EA Play, and enjoy access to day one game releases. People subscribed to the GeForce Now Ultimate cloud gaming service can also stream select games from the PC Game Pass catalog.
At just $11.99 a month, the Xbox PC Game Pass is one of the cheapest ways to play a huge selection of games on your gaming PC. First time subscribers can often grab a deal, like getting the first month for a dollar.
Game Pass Core: a great option for console gamers
The Game Pass Core was launched in 2023, and brought an exciting upgrade to Xbox console owners. It unlocks online multiplayer gaming, and features a respectably sized library of popular games, including "Grand Theft Auto V," "NBA 2K24," and "ELDEN RING." Subscribers will also benefit from member-only deals and discounts.
The catalog that the Game Pass Core brings is available on the Xbox Series X, S, and One. A glaring downside of this tier is the lack of day one game releases — something that is available with the pricier Ultimate subscription. While the catalog that comes with this tier isn't half-bad and contains over 25 titles, the Ultimate tier bumps this number up into the hundreds.
At $9.99 a month, the Xbox Game Pass Core replaces Xbox Live Gold, but offers way more than just two games a month. If you've been subscribed to Xbox Live Gold, you will automatically gain access to the Game Pass Core at no added cost.
Game Pass Ultimate: for the enthusiasts
At the very top of the offerings is the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, priced at a steep $19.99 per month. For this kind of money, you enjoy hundreds of games, not just on your PC, but also on Xbox consoles and on the cloud. So, if you are someone who owns both a console and a PC, and likes alternating between the two devices, the Game Pass Ultimate is your only real option.
Unfortunately, that's where the exclusive benefits end. While you get access to EA Play, day one releases, and in-game member-only discounts — all of these are perks also available with the cheaper PC Game Pass tier. However, console-only gamers will appreciate the much bigger library of titles that Game Pass Ultimate brings, compared to the entry-level Game Pass Core subscription.
For those who have, or are considering switching to cloud gaming, this tier will also be the one to go for. You can get the most out of the catalog of games through Xbox's own cloud gaming service, or play select games on Nvidia's GeForce Now platform. While it may seem alluring to subscribe to this Xbox Game Pass tier, if you play games exclusively on one device, it might be difficult to justify the cost.