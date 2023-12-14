5 Messenger App Features You Might Not Be Using (But Should)

In the early days of the internet, Facebook was a cool thing that many young people used to upload entire albums from a single night out. In recent times, it has evolved to become a great way to keep track of life milestones by family members, old friends, and people you randomly met a decade ago while on holiday. However, these days, instead of poking them or leaving posts on their wall, it's now possible to send a message via its messaging app, Messenger.

Unfortunately, not everyone is always engaged with their messaging apps, and life can sometimes get in the way. So, unsurprisingly, Messenger chat groups can stay silent for entire months (or years). Obviously, if you have a big announcement, like getting married, buying a house, or having children, starting conversations can be easy. After all, these big life events often inspire congratulatory messages and virtual claps.

However, for many people, these life events are few and far between. Aside from this, recreating serendipitous moments can be difficult, especially when people are far from each other physically. If you're looking for a way to revive Messenger chats with old friends or hoping to reconnect with loved ones, here are some Messenger features that may be able to help.