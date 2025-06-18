Bad News WhatsApp Users: Ads Have Finally Arrived
Right from the time popular messaging app WhatsApp burst onto the scene in 2009, the platform was steadfast on one thing: offering an ad-free experience to its users. A famous 2012 blog post clarifying WhatsApp's position on ads is still visible on the official WhatsApp blog. Even after the app was purchased by Meta Platforms (then Facebook) for a staggering $19 billion in 2012, the new owners mostly stuck to this promise. Brian Acton and Jan Kuom, the original founders of WhatsApp who spent four years at Facebook post the acquisition, famously left WhatsApp four years later (in 2018) mostly due to disagreements centered around privacy and ads. Even after their departure, Meta refrained from introducing ads on the platform fearing backlash from WhatsApp's 1.5 billion strong user base, despite the app facing several privacy related concerns and controversial changes to its terms and conditions.
Now, more than a decade after the acquisition, WhatsApp's ad-free run appears to have finally come to an end. A recent blog post on the official WhatsApp blog has confirmed that ads are coming to WhatsApp. Thankfully, these ads (at least for now) will be limited to the "Updates" tab within the app. Those familiar with WhatsApp's interface will know that this tab is where one needs to go to view status updates from their contacts.
The updates tab is also home to the WhatsApp Channels feature that Meta introduced a couple of years ago. People who frequently check status updates from their contacts will soon see ads from businesses in this section. WhatsApp says users will be able to "find a new business and easily start a conversation with them about a product or service"; almost touting it as a feature.
Ads on WhatsApp: Where will you see them?
While it may have taken a decade for Meta to bring ads to WhatsApp, those aware of the several controversies the app has courted over the past several years will know that this was always on the cards. As mentioned earlier, ads will appear in the "Updates" section of WhatsApp, specifically within the Status updates area. This section also houses the "Channels" feature, distinct from the main "Chats" tab where most users spend their time. According to WhatsApp, users who stick to the "Chats" tab will see little change in their experience, with no ads introduced in this part of the app.
As for the "Channels" section, WhatsApp is finally monetizing this part of the app. Starting now, Channel owners can pay Meta to boost their channel's visibility to users who might be interested in them. Channel admins will also have the ability to generate revenue from subscribers who will pay a monthly fee for exclusive updates.
WhatsApp claims that these new ad-focused additions have been integrated within the app with utmost attention to privacy. The company reiterates that all content within the personal section of the app — which includes chats, status and calls — remain end-to-end encrypted. WhatsApp also asserts that it will not share users' personal details — including phone numbers, messages and calls — to advertisers. The content within users chats shall also not be used to customize ads. While these are reassuring statements, it remains to be seen how well daily users will tolerate ads interrupting their status updates from friends and family. It could be added to the reasons why you might not want to use WhatsApp anymore.