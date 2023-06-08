WhatsApp Rolls Out Channels, Taking One More Step Toward Traditional Social Media

WhatsApp has received a lot of new features this year, and while most of these new additions centered around WhatsApp's functionality as a messaging tool, the latest feature to roll out to a select group of WhatsApp users serves a slightly different purpose.

The newly introduced feature is called "Channels," and what separates it from other WhatsApp features is the fact that it deviates from the app's core focus as a two-way communication tool. WhatsApp channels are designed as an interest-based broadcast tool centered around one-way communication. Meta touts the WhatsApp Channels as a "simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organizations."

Unlike WhatsApp's existing groups and communities feature that is entirely controlled by individuals — with two-way participation from members and admins — WhatsApp Channels will resemble more official verified pages from organizations that users can follow. The primary purpose of channels is to serve as a private broadcast service that will keep followers abreast of the latest updates and key happenings.

In its current form, Channel followers cannot "reply" to broadcasts or interact with the admin. Admins of these channels will also be able to block screenshots and prevent broadcasts from being forwarded. Many see the introduction of WhatsApp Channels as the first step in WhatsApp's transformation from a simple messaging app into a traditional social media tool.