WhatsApp Rolls Out Channels, Taking One More Step Toward Traditional Social Media
WhatsApp has received a lot of new features this year, and while most of these new additions centered around WhatsApp's functionality as a messaging tool, the latest feature to roll out to a select group of WhatsApp users serves a slightly different purpose.
The newly introduced feature is called "Channels," and what separates it from other WhatsApp features is the fact that it deviates from the app's core focus as a two-way communication tool. WhatsApp channels are designed as an interest-based broadcast tool centered around one-way communication. Meta touts the WhatsApp Channels as a "simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organizations."
Unlike WhatsApp's existing groups and communities feature that is entirely controlled by individuals — with two-way participation from members and admins — WhatsApp Channels will resemble more official verified pages from organizations that users can follow. The primary purpose of channels is to serve as a private broadcast service that will keep followers abreast of the latest updates and key happenings.
In its current form, Channel followers cannot "reply" to broadcasts or interact with the admin. Admins of these channels will also be able to block screenshots and prevent broadcasts from being forwarded. Many see the introduction of WhatsApp Channels as the first step in WhatsApp's transformation from a simple messaging app into a traditional social media tool.
Not available to everyone yet
Given that WhatsApp Channels is a significant deviation from WhatsApp's core functionality, Meta is experimenting with a limited rollout. Currently, the feature will only be available to a select bunch of WhatsApp users from Singapore and Colombia. WhatsApp appears to have partnered with several service providers and organizations in these countries to roll out this feature. Meta does confirm that it intends to bring Channels to more countries in the future, with the ability for anyone to create a channel also being considered.
In the blog post detailing this new feature, Meta has also revealed that all messages shared through channels have a short 30-day shelf life before they are deleted. Channel owners will also have the power to make shared updates disappear from followers' devices. Admins will also be able to decide who is allowed to follow their channels, and will also get the option to keep their channels private.
Given that WhatsApp Channels are not designed for two-way communication, Meta has decided against enabling end-to-end encryption. The company is considering end-to-end encryption as a future option for specific use cases, though.