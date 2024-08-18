7 Of The Best Android Apps You've Probably Never Heard Of

Mobile apps have radically changed the way we interact with technology and the world around us. From social media that keeps us up to date with our friends, family, and the world to even the most mundane calendar app, it's hard to imagine our daily lives without these programs. But while a select handful of apps become popular enough to be more or less ubiquitous, there are thousands of useful apps that stay a lot further under the radar. With billions of Android users around the world, apps can rack up millions of installs without many users ever being aware of their existence, and that's a shame. Android is a platform that allows developers wide latitude to help you get the most out of your Android phone, and many have done just that.

In the interest of exposing some great apps to new users, I rounded up just a few of the most useful Android apps you might not know about, from pro-grade audio players to unique interfaces that will change the way you interact with your Android phone or tablet. Each app listed here is not only a bit off the beaten path, but is extraordinarily useful day-to-day. And there's something here for everyone. While some readers may not be interested in an app that creates custom Google Assistant shortcuts, for instance, they might instead be tempted by the one that replicates aspects of Apple's AirDrop on Android. So, without further preamble, here are seven of the best Android apps you've probably never heard of.

