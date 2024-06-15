Android 15's Best Features Make Your Phone Less Annoying: Here's How To Use Them

As Google gears up to release Android 15, the world's most popular mobile operating system has reached a peak maturity. Feature-wise, there's not a whole lot you can't do on Android, which means the latest update won't bring any massive, game-changing additions. But in many ways, the new features Android 15 brings to the table are more important than a headline-grabbing AI gimmick might have been. That's because it focuses on quality-of-life updates. Over the years, some user experience nuisances have cropped up. From apps that spam notifications to strange behaviors that make using the ubiquitous back button unpredictable, these little things aren't dealbreakers but can cause the most loyal users to roll their eyes and grumble.

Android 15 is bringing a whole host of fixes to some of the most frustrating aspects of the Android experience. There are updates to make widgets behave more predictably, which is welcome after the widget experience has stagnated. There are updates to make it clearer where you'll end up when you use the back swipe gesture, making it less likely you'll wind up, befuddled, at the home screen for no reason. There are updates to give you more control over the different volume levels and updates to the screen recording experience. There are even updates that will prevent spammy apps or overactive group chats from turning your phone into an overpriced massage gun. None of these on their own are life-changing, but together they amount to a substantial improvement to the everyday experience of using your phone, so let's dive in to explore them.