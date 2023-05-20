Changing These 5 Android Settings Will Make Your Phone Less Frustrating

Are you constantly adjusting your phone's brightness, wondering what's wrong with it? Is your phone showing too many notifications from apps that you don't even remember installing? If you are having a hard time dealing with one or more of the problems mentioned, you're not alone.

Although smartphone manufacturers have improved the user experience over the years, certain settings or features still annoy users. For instance, the automatic brightness feature adjusts the screen's brightness based on the ambient light, but it doesn't suit everyone. Similarly, if the manufacturer loads the phone with bloatware, you're phone will buzz a lot.

Other things that could frustrate users include creepy personalized ads and displaying personal or sensitive information on the lock screen, which is easily accessible to people around them. But what if you can turn things around and make your phone feel less tiresome? Android owners can tackle some of the most common OS issues one at a time to make their experience much more user-friendly.