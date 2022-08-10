Why You Should Probably Turn Off Auto-Brightness On Your Android Phone

All you have to do to turn off the auto-brightness is to go to Settings > Display and turn off the Adaptive brightness feature (via 9 to 5 Google). So, why do you need to turn it off, anyway? It is recommended to switch your phone from its default brightness setting so you can control how bright you want your phone to be. This is mainly for two reasons. The first is battery life. Bright light helps you see your screen better, especially if you are outside, but it will quickly kill your battery. If you want to reap the benefits of long battery life, it's probably best to turn the screen brightness down and turn it up only for the moments when you need more light. A good rule of thumb is to adjust your display brightness to the brightness level of the room where you're in manually.

The second reason has to do with protecting your eyesight. Like all smartphones and other electronic devices, your Android phone emits blue light to help you see the display screen. But, this light can cause damage to the retina if you spend long periods looking at your phone. This is why it's a good idea to turn off auto-brightness to maintain healthy eyesight and reduce strain on your eyes.