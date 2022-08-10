Why You Should Probably Turn Off Auto-Brightness On Your Android Phone
The auto-brightness, or adaptive brightness setting as it's called on some Android phone models, is a feature that uses a light sensor to automatically adjust your phone's brightness based on surrounding light conditions. In many ways, this function makes viewing your screen fuss-free. If you are inside a dark room, the screen light diminishes to save power and if you are outside in the sun, your screen is flooded with light so you can see it better.
Although it is a convenient feature to have on your Android device, there may be times when it doesn't work quite right. But you can visit your settings and turn it off, so you can set it to the specifications you want manually. Android users who may prefer to choose their own brightness level should read on to see why switching this setting off permanently could be the best thing you can do for your device.
Why should Android users turn off auto-brightness?
All you have to do to turn off the auto-brightness is to go to Settings > Display and turn off the Adaptive brightness feature (via 9 to 5 Google). So, why do you need to turn it off, anyway? It is recommended to switch your phone from its default brightness setting so you can control how bright you want your phone to be. This is mainly for two reasons. The first is battery life. Bright light helps you see your screen better, especially if you are outside, but it will quickly kill your battery. If you want to reap the benefits of long battery life, it's probably best to turn the screen brightness down and turn it up only for the moments when you need more light. A good rule of thumb is to adjust your display brightness to the brightness level of the room where you're in manually.
The second reason has to do with protecting your eyesight. Like all smartphones and other electronic devices, your Android phone emits blue light to help you see the display screen. But, this light can cause damage to the retina if you spend long periods looking at your phone. This is why it's a good idea to turn off auto-brightness to maintain healthy eyesight and reduce strain on your eyes.