The Simple Android Notification Hack You Probably Didn't Know About

Notifications are a helpful feature on any device. They can inform you about important events, let you know when you receive messages, remind you of plans you've made, and provide a brief preview with details on the subject you're being notified about. But they can also pile up, which may lead to you clearing all of your notifications and removing something important in the process, or just chain swiping your way down the list and accidentally performing a swipe or two too many. You might even have tapped a notification, gotten distracted, and found yourself unable to remember what you had been notified about.

If you're an Android user who has swiped away or cleared a notification only to wonder what you'd missed a second later, you're in luck. There is a quick and easy way for you to view your notification history. The process of accessing your notification history may vary depending on what version of Android you're using, but once you know how to do it on one phone you'll find others aren't too different.