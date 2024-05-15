Android 15 Is Getting New Features To Keep Your Data Secure And Private

While the main keynotes at Google I/O 2024 were primarily focused on demonstrating Google's dominance in the field of AI, with a new AI search overview and many updates to Gemini, there were also other announcements delivered under the radar regarding upgrades to Android 15 and beyond. Among these were a slew of privacy and security enhancements for Android. As technology evolves, so do the threats posed to billions of users on Android devices across the globe. With each iteration of the mobile OS, Google has also beefed up security in tandem. Today's announcements promise to deliver much needed security tools.

Among the new features there is malware detection, anti-fraud and scam measures, improved defenses against social engineering attacks, as well as a new suite of anti-theft protections that work before, during, and after a theft. Some of these upgrades are coming with Android 15, while others will apply to any device running Android 10 and up. Although none of these features are the sort of flashy party tricks that often get the most focus when a new version of Android is released, they are important additions to Android's security and privacy frameworks. Here we'll look in further detail at all the new ways Google hopes to make your Android device safer and more secure.