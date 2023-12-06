Apple Confirms Governments Use iPhone, Android Push Notifications To Spy On Users

If you get notifications alerting you about a live match score, some killer online deal that is about to end soon — or any such time-sensitive information popping up in a banner on the home or lock screen — well, your government might be using to spy on you.

Oregon state Senator Ron Wyden has written a letter to the Department of Justice, asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to allow Google and Apple to disclose this surveillance technique using push notifications. Wyden notes that he received an anonymous tip and has been investigating the issue for about a year. Notably, it was not just the U.S. involved in this push notification snooping.

His letter also mentions "democracies allied to the United States" allegedly abusing their privilege and coaxing these companies into providing identifiable information. Apple has also admitted that multiple governments have been using push notifications to spy on users. Apple says Wyden's letter provided the necessary opportunity for them to disclose more information to the public regarding government surveillance of push notifications.

"In this case, the federal government prohibited us from sharing any information. Now that this method has become public we are updating our transparency reporting to detail these kinds of requests," an Apple spokesperson told Reuters.

Wyden notes in his letter that push notifications can help extract valuable information such as which app it targeted, and the Google or Apple account attached to the notification's target, aka the user.