What You Need To Know About The U.S. Government's Phone Surveillance Program With AT&T

The United States government and one of the country's largest telecom carriers are once again embroiled in a mass surveillance controversy that challenges the fundamental privacy safeguards for citizens. Earlier this month, in a letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Oregon senator Ron Wydenm asked that details related to the Hemisphere phone surveillance program be made public.

The sketchy surveillance system allows "federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement agencies to request searches of trillions of U.S. phone records, usually without warrants." The letter was first reported by WIRED, which also analyzed a White House memo revealing details of the Data Analytical Services (DAS) program, formerly known as the Hemisphere Project.

The White House reportedly injected $6 million into the program, but in secrecy, despite the fact that the program was not a "classified project" from a national security perspective. However, according to Senator Wyden, all records of the surveillance program were put behind the "Law Enforcement Sensitive" protection to ensure that they never make it to public knowledge.

"I have serious concerns about the legality of this surveillance program, and the materials provided by the DOJ contain troubling information that would justifiably outrage many Americans and other members of Congress," Wyden wrote in his letter. What's truly terrifying is the scale here, as law enforcement authorities have access to call records dating all the way back to 1987.