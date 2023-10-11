How To Lock Pictures And Apps On Your Samsung Phone With Secure Folder

Smartphones typically come with a plethora of security features that attempt to do everything from discouraging unwanted use, to preventing outright theft — or at least making recovery a little more possible. What can you do if you don't want someone who has access to your phone (whether intentional or not) to dig through your photos and videos, or access certain apps?

Samsung's Secure Folder feature allows you to create a special folder that you can lock with your method of choice, then tuck away most of the apps and files you don't want anyone else messing with. Though some apps, like Settings, can't be moved and locked up in this manner. However, as long as you have a Galaxy S20 and newer, Z Flip, Fold, or any new Samsung phone really, the option is there.

The catch to using Secure Folder is that all of the items you decide to protect won't be accessible if you don't unlock and open the folder first. While it protects potentially sensitive things from prying eyes, it does add an extra step to day-to-day use of those same items.