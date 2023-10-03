Remember These? 10 Forgotten Google Products That Faded Into Obscurity

This past month, Google turned 25 years old. In the 25 years that Google has existed, the company has revolutionized the act of searching for information online. For better or for worse, Google is the premier search engine. But that's not all the company has to offer.

Of course, there are the more obvious and successful offerings Google has, such as Google Drive and the suite of tools that come with it, YouTube, Blogger, and more. In the world of smartphones, Google makes Android on the software end and Google Pixel phones on the hardware end. There's also Google's Nest smart speakers for setting up a smart home through the use of Google Assistant. The point is that Google is a wildly successful company with many accomplishments. But that doesn't mean everything they make is gold.

Every successful company has its fair share of misfires and blunders, and Google is no different. There are plenty of forgotten Google products that have come along over the company's 25 years. While some of the forgotten Google products of the past are better left forgotten, some are thought-provoking "what if?" candidates. Some are forgettable enough that it's hard to remember them even existing, despite having been out of commission for less than a full year. For Google's 25th year, it's worth looking back on its past products that have faded into obscurity.