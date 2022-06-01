Google Has A Confusing Plan To Merge Duo And Meet

By now, it's probably no longer surprising to hear that Google is retiring a product or service. Though the company doesn't flip the switch instantly and instead tries to make these transitions as smooth and non-disruptive as possible, they still often lead to a bit of confusion and apprehension, especially when products are merged. It seems Google will be doing this yet again, and this time it could eclipse the shutdown of Google Play Music because of the number of users who will be affected: Duo and Meet will be merged, Google has announced.

The company promises the unification of Duo and Meet will be painless and will result in a single video chat solution once and for all ... or at least until it launches its next big thing. Duo and Meet couldn't be more different, standing on opposite ends of the video chat spectrum as far as purpose is concerned. Google Duo values simplicity and direct calls, allowing users to simply pick a contact from the phone book and dial them, just like with a conventional voice call. It's no secret that Duo is Google's answer to Apple FaceTime, hailed for its ease of use and convenience.

The pandemic, however, gave rise to the need for a different kind of virtual communication. Video meetings and conferences have become both trendy and necessary, and it is where Google Meet shined the brightest. In addition to a bevy of features, Meet has also been integrated deeply into the majority of Google's suite of services like Gmail, Calendar, and Assistant. While its purpose has been more on the business side of people's lives, it also brought a bit of confusion on which service to use to reach people, which is why Google is consolidating Duo and Meet so you won't even have to decide.