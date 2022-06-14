The Reason The Google Daydream System Was A Failure

With the consistent rise in popularity of virtual reality devices, there are a number of iterations of smartphone VR headsets. Google has made some of these as well, beginning with its Cardboard headset, as well as the Google Daydream View headset. This was a device released in 2016 meant to build off of the features of the Cardboard. It worked with compatible apps on Android devices, and was released alongside its new Pixel smartphones. To use the device, you would insert your smartphone into the headset in order to view it and immerse yourself into VR.

Upon the Daydream's release, it gained little traction with consumers, and it was never as popular as Google had hoped. It looked as though interest in smartphone VR technology was fading in favor of more powerful VR experiences. In 2019, it discontinued production of Daydream View headsets, and the newest Pixel 4 smartphone did not include compatibility with the device.