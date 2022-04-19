Google's Failed Second Life Clone That Died In Less Than A Year

After Lively was released in its beta form in July 2008, there was a short initial spike of activity on the platform, but that quickly fell and leveled out to a subpar number of recurring users. Going into the project, Google didn't seem to have a clear business model for the platform, and months after its release the company still hadn't decided on important aspects of the game, such as its economics.

The same year the game was released, 2008, also happened to be the year America entered into a recession. The final statement from Google on ending Lively was "we want to ensure that we prioritize our resources and focus more on our core search, ads and apps business," which looked like them pulling in the reigns on superfluous (and arguably directionless) projects during a time of economic turmoil.

Whether things could have been different is up to debate, but from the get-go, Lively seemed to be set up to fail. It wasn't even supported on Google's flagship browser, Chrome. Google never created a clear incentive for potential users to keep coming back, plus it wasn't making timely decisions on how the world should operate, and the user interface was downright clunky. Lively is, in the end, a good example of what can happen when a company tries to take on trends it doesn't otherwise have much to do with.