If You Hate Touchscreens In Your Car, These 5 Dashboard Gadgets Are For You

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If there's one standout difference between old and new car interiors, it's the presence of a touchscreen display. While generally convenient, touchscreen infotainment systems have been the source of derision and controversy, with critics bemoaning how distracting they are, their obnoxiously massive sizes, how they're nullifying the gratification of using physical dials, and so on. But no matter how you see them, they still offer unprecedented levels of functionality. From GPS data and easy-to-read radio to smartphone connectivity, you'll never be able to replicate their utility in vintage cars... right?

Actually, you'd be surprised at how many gadgets exist that add these features to vintage cars, usually without touching things like the head unit or requiring invasive surgery on the dashboard. These accessories are perfect for people looking to daily drive their classic car while keeping it practical, for example, preserving the interior's character while allowing you to enjoy modern amenities. Some of these products even offer functionality that goes beyond what touchscreen displays can offer.

Is this list comprehensive? Absolutely not; in fact, the possibilities are nearly limitless, especially if you're willing to swap out things like the head unit. But if you want to retain the look and feel of your classic, whether you're after the tactile feel of pressing a physical button or are a purist looking to get away from the oppressive minimalism of massive touchscreen displays, here are a few gadgets for you.