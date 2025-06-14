8 Car Dashboard Accessories That Are Actually Useful

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While most new cars today come with capable infotainment systems and are designed to work in tandem with smartphones, the same is not the case for older cars. However, just because you drive an older car, there's no need to miss out on contemporary tech. A huge range of car gadgets and accessories are available to upgrade your car's capabilities, either by utilizing the existing talents of your smartphone or by adding cameras, sensors, or displays to make your old car feel that bit newer.

There are so many accessories to pick from on retail platforms like Amazon that narrowing down your choices can be tricky. Dozens of similar-sounding products can compete for your attention, all offering what seems like impressive levels of functionality at bargain prices. Inevitably, not all of these supposed bargains actually deliver what they claim, but if you know where to look, there are still plenty of keenly priced accessories that do live up to their makers' claims.

Sifting them out from the rest isn't always easy, but we've picked out eight recommended products that have all been reviewed either by ourselves at SlashGear or by other trusted reviewers. Each accessory has proven to be actually useful in the real world, and some can be picked up for a little more than the price of fast food.

