10 Underrated Smart Gadgets & Accessories Worth Adding To Your Car
Automakers are constantly adding new built-in features to their new models to keep up with modern-day tech. So if your car is an older model, you may miss out on many of the new smart and assistive features that can make the driving experience a lot more seamless. However, buying a new car is not always an option for everyone. Luckily, there are a bunch of budget-friendly smart gadgets and accessories you can add to your car yourself.
But these tools aren't just for older cars. Even if you drive a newer model, there's always room for some additional accessories. Some help with your car's functional needs, while others simply add a layer of convenience or comfort to your driving experience. That said, here are 10 underrated smart gadgets and accessories that are worth adding to your car.
70mai Dash Cam Omini
Dash cams are always a great accessory to have in your vehicle. Whether for security, emergencies, or insurance purposes, they can come in handy even when you least expect it. If you're considering one to add to your gadget collection, the 70mai Dash Cam Omni is likely to be a solid purchase.
The 70mai Dash Cam is made by a standout brand that claims to be a pioneer of 360-degree camera coverage, and it gives you an all-around view of your vehicle with no blind spots. It uses a 140-degree FOV camera, which reduces distortion and displays full HD videos on its 1.2-inch display screen.
This device may be one of the best-looking dash cams right now, but its real perks are its range of smart features, thanks to its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). One of these features is the AI collision detection mode, which activates when the camera detects a collision. When this happens, the camera automatically turns to the direction of the impact to record footage of up to 30 seconds.
This dash cam also features 24-hour AI parking monitoring and AI motion detection to enable real-time monitoring of your vehicle, as well as detection of suspicious activity. It retails for $199.99 on Amazon.
EcoNour 2-in-1 steering wheel desk
If you often find yourself turning your car into a mobile office – something that's become increasingly common with the rise of remote work — a steering wheel desk can be a real game changer. These portable accessories can hold your laptop, food, and other items you might need to place on a flat, sturdy surface.
The EcoNour desk is one of these accessories and it's truly underrated but extremely handy. It's a 2-in-1 tray, designed with a flat surface on one side to hold your laptop and pen and on the other side with a deep cup holder and surface for food and drinks.
Built with ABS plastic, the desk is made to be lightweight yet sturdy. It comes in up to seven different colors, including a unique wooden design to match various vehicle aesthetics. Also, it's very easy to use with a portable and adjustable design. All you need to do is rotate the wheel to a 180-degree position and hook it to the steering wheel when the car is safely parked. The EcoNour 2-in-1 steering wheel desk is also pretty affordable, ranging from as low as $12 to $26, depending on the design.
iOttie Easy One Touch 6 phone mount
At SlashGear, we already recognized the Easy One Touch 6 as one of the best car phone mounts on the market. It's hardly surprising that it's also one of Amazon's best-selling car phone mounts. This mount is built with a strong suction cup that attaches to your dashboard and windshield surfaces. Once secured, you can easily place your phone into the clamp mechanism, which keeps it safe and steady while driving.
One of the major perks of The Easy One Touch 6 is its wide compatibility. The cradle can fit smartphones and cases of any size. Accessibility is another plus — the telescoping boom arm allows you to adjust the distance between you and your phone, extending up to 8 inches. It also offers both vertical and horizontal viewing modes. The arm includes a spring pin and locking mechanism for added security.
The highlight of this phone mount, however, is the "one-touch" feature, a unique mechanism that locks your smartphone in place as soon as it comes in contact with the trigger button. This design is to make the mount very easy to use. The Easy One Touch 6 is currently priced at $26.95 on Amazon.
Bluedriver OBD 2 scanner
The Bluedriver OBD2 scanner is a portable vehicle diagnostic tool and one of the most practical yet underrated gadgets you can have as a car owner. This device has a bunch of smart and assistive features that give you insight into your vehicle status and even tips for repair.
The Bluedriver connects to the car's OBD II port using Bluetooth, and it works with its own app, available on both Android and iOS. It's designed as a pretty holistic tool, with a number of smart features. When you open the app, you get a bunch of display options like the Freeze Frame, Read & Clear Codes, Mode 6, Live Data, and Smog Check, each displaying various kinds of automotive data.
Read & Clear Codes, for instance, allow you to read and clear ABS, airbag transmission, SRS, TPMS, and other engine codes, while Freeze Frame gives you a snapshot of the condition of your vehicle the moment your check engine light comes on. With Live Data, you get real-time health monitoring of your vehicle. The app further provides several repair videos with step-by-step guidelines on how to deal with a vehicle fault.
Bluedriver sources its repair reports from professional automotive technicians based on the specific make and model of your car, so you get reliable information at the tip of your fingers. The Bluedriver OBD2 scanner is compatible with all gas-powered vehicles made after 1996 and is available on Amazon for $99.95.
Hudway Drive heads-up display
A heads-up display is one of those gadgets that can easily make your old car feel modern and high-end. If you're looking for one of the sophisticated options, Hudway Drive is a good place to start. This smart device has a versatile design that's compatible with most vehicles. It rests on your car's dashboard and works with the Hudway Drive app to display various stats like the temperature, time, car speed, and GPS directions to help you navigate easily without taking your eyes off the road.
When setting up this HUD, you can also easily pair it with your smartphone or the included OBD II scanner. Connecting with your smartphone allows you to access calls, music, notifications, and other relevant information with minimal distraction. You can also pair it with your preferred navigation tool, like Google Maps, through screen monitoring.
This gadget also allows you to attach a camera to its video input port. The Hudway Drive Camera set comes with rear-view and side-view cameras that activate automatically and cover your blind spots. These cameras work with their parking distance sensors so you can navigate through tight spots with less risk of hitting cars or other objects. Although the Hudway Drive is not available on Amazon at the time of writing, it is priced at $329 on the company's website.
Karcher EDI 4 electric ice scraper
Scraping ice off your windshield is often unavoidable when it snows. Nowadays, many cars come with built-in defrosters to help dissolve ice, but having an ice scraper makes the job much easier. Ice scrapers are handy for dealing with thick layers of ice as well as frost on your side mirrors and windows.
The Karcher Scraper is unlike your typical hand-operated ice scraper. It is much easier to use, powered electronically, and equipped with six rotating plastic blades. Its intelligent, automotive function is its major highlight; When on standby mode, you only need to place it on your car window and apply a little pressure, and it starts to rotate. Similarly, taking it off the window will stop the blades automatically.
The scraper comes with a 2,500 mAh battery, which can last up to 15 minutes and can go a couple of rounds of ice-clearing before it needs a recharge. Overall, this is a practical and portable device, built for easy, compact handling, along with a protective cover for proper storage.
LUFTRUM air purifier
Driving often exposes you to fumes, smoke, chemicals, and other air pollutants, which can make the experience less than pleasant. If you're concerned about air quality while on the road, a car air purifier should definitely be on your radar.
The LUFTRUM car air purifier is one of the best options available, boasting certifications from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and Electrical Testing Laboratories (ETL) for its safety and performance standards. Despite its compact size, it offers heavy-duty functionality, making it stand out from typical portable air purifiers.
This air purifier features a four-stage filtration system, capable of removing up to 99% of harmful chemicals from the air. It is equipped with a high-performance fan and provides up to 60,000 hours of service life. In addition, it has a smart design, such that it can come on automatically when you start your car and shut off when the ignition is turned off.
Despite its high efficiency, the gadget is designed to operate with little to no noise. While it's not the most affordable option, currently priced at $109.99 on Amazon, the LUFTRUM car air purifier is worth the investment if air quality is important to you.
Chris digital assistant
Digital assistive technology has become increasingly popular in recent years, and car manufacturers are now integrating it into their latest models. This isn't surprising, given the growing use of generative AI across various industries. If your car doesn't come with a built-in assistant, the Chris digital assistant is a great Alexa alternative — it's like having the latter if it was specifically designed for your car.
The Chris digital assistant is designed to minimize hands-on interaction with your phone while driving through various smart features. Mounted on your dashboard, it lets you access notifications, manage calls, control music, and more — all of which are synced with your smartphone. It also assists with navigation, using your phone's GPS along with the pre-installed Here Maps for directions.
Unlike many similar gadgets, Chris relies solely on voice commands and gestures for operation. It's equipped with five microphones and a speaker to communicate, while its 2.1-inch LCD screen displays information without requiring touch input.
Overall, this assistant definitely has its perks. It's small, barely causing any obstruction, and can integrate easily into your riding experience. However, it might not be a significant addition if you drive a more modern car. Rather, it's best for older vehicles that lack more modern smart features. This device is currently not available on Amazon U.S. but can be purchased in the U.K. and Germany.
Drop Stop car filler
Car seat gap fillers are handy accessories that solve one annoying problem many car owners face — losing objects between seat gaps. It's always a pain trying to reach for keys and credit cards or struggling to clean crumbs and remains of food through those tight spaces. Apart from the obvious inconvenience, it often contributes to distractions when you're driving, and as the NHTSA has reported, this accounts for thousands of accidents and deaths.
The Drop Stop filler is an original, patented design that solves this problem pretty easily. Made with high-grade neoprene, this car seat filler has a narrow but flexible build to fit almost any vehicle. It is also purposely made in black so that it blends seamlessly into your car's interior.
Drop Stop promises 100% gap coverage, and user reviews attest to its effectiveness. A purchase comes with two drop stops, a bonus LED credit card light, and a slide-free pad. You can currently get a Drop Stop filler for $25 on Amazon.
Syncwire tire inflator
Having an air compressor is a lifesaver when you have a flat tire, but using traditional tire inflators often means lugging around bulky equipment in your trunk. Modern options, like the Syncwire Tire Inflator, make a huge difference — compact enough to fit in your glove box and much easier to carry around.
At about 5.3 inches in height and weighing only 1.2 pounds, the Syncwire is even smaller than many modern inflators. Yet this compressor inflates your tire in minutes and works for different kinds of vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, and bikes. You may even use it for your footballs and basketballs.
With this device, you can decide to pump air as long as you need or enable it to stop automatically as soon as it gets to the required target. However, to some degree, the device trades portability for performance when compared to larger options. Still, it has some additional handy features that give it an edge — it can serve as a power bank and also has a built-in flashlight. The Syncwire Tire Inflator currently retails for $48.99 on Amazon with a 36-month warranty.