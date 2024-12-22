10 Underrated Smart Gadgets & Accessories Worth Adding To Your Car

Dash cams are always a great accessory to have in your vehicle. Whether for security, emergencies, or insurance purposes, they can come in handy even when you least expect it. If you're considering one to add to your gadget collection, the 70mai Dash Cam Omni is likely to be a solid purchase.

The 70mai Dash Cam is made by a standout brand that claims to be a pioneer of 360-degree camera coverage, and it gives you an all-around view of your vehicle with no blind spots. It uses a 140-degree FOV camera, which reduces distortion and displays full HD videos on its 1.2-inch display screen.

This device may be one of the best-looking dash cams right now, but its real perks are its range of smart features, thanks to its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). One of these features is the AI collision detection mode, which activates when the camera detects a collision. When this happens, the camera automatically turns to the direction of the impact to record footage of up to 30 seconds.

This dash cam also features 24-hour AI parking monitoring and AI motion detection to enable real-time monitoring of your vehicle, as well as detection of suspicious activity. It retails for $199.99 on Amazon.

