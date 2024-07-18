The Syncwire Tire Inflator: A Reliable And Easy-To-Use Road Trip Companion
Sponsored Content.
The Syncwire Inflate 190 is the first tire inflation device I've trusted enough to ditch both my traditional air compressor and my manual bike tire pump. I've always either used a hand pump or an old-school air compressor with a car lighter power supply. I've been wary of trying anything new, largely because I've never considered switching. I just assumed that the devices I'd been using were as good as they were going to get.
The Syncwire Inflate 190 is capable in ways I did not realize were possible in a battery-powered air compressor. It has an internal battery that's recharged via USB-C cable (one of which is included in the box), and it can charge multiple different sorts of tires. The charger works with an extremely simple set of hardware buttons for control, and all readouts (like tire pressure) and features are shown clearly on a sizable LCD display.
In addition to having the ability to keep your tires pumped, this device has a solid white LED flashlight, a blinking red LED for signaling other drivers from the side of the road, and a display that you can read in both bright daylight and dark night. The battery inside this device can also charge up the battery in your smartphone.
Reliable and Versatile
Gone are the days when it was necessary to switch between an air compressor and a mechanical tire pressure gauge to reach the right level. Charging with this Syncwire device allows me to pump up my car's tires in a fraction of the time I used to need, even with a standard old-school plug-in compressor. Not just because the device pumps fast, but because it works so effortlessly.
Gone are the days when I needed to lug around an oversized hunk of hardware just to make sure I'd never be caught with a flat. Be it my vintage compressor (the size of a shoebox) or my extremely basic bike tire pump, nothing really bests this Syncwire tire inflator/portable air compressor.
While I've tested this versatile compressor primarily on my car, I can also confirm that it easily converts for use with motorcycle tires, inflatable sports balls, and bike tires. I'm able to set the compressor to pump air as long as I need, or to automatically stop when it detects that the target has reached a preset pressure.
I've gone to my garage and pumped up every tire, basketball, football, and inflatable object I could get my hands on — and still I've not yet run out of battery power.
Here's what it comes with
This air pump is genuinely good at what it was made to do — pump air into tires and balls. It compresses air with a simple set of buttons and it can be stored in small spaces — like my car's glove compartment. I'll never hand-pump a bike tire or soccer ball again.
With purchase you'll get a 36-month warranty and "lifetime support to assist with any inquiries or needs that may arise in the future." In the box you'll get the inflator device itself, a storage bag, a standard USB-C charging cable, 4x nozzle adapters, and an air hose. You'll also get 4x aluminum alloy tire valve replacement caps — just in case you're the sort of person to lose a cap in the time it takes to pump a tire, like I am and do.
SlashGear readers can get 20% off the device's $79.99 sticker price with code RALTKAS4 on Syncwire's Amazon store through July 25. Syncwire also has a variety of other simple, high-quality car and mobile device products available right now as well.