The Syncwire Tire Inflator: A Reliable And Easy-To-Use Road Trip Companion

Sponsored Content.

The Syncwire Inflate 190 is the first tire inflation device I've trusted enough to ditch both my traditional air compressor and my manual bike tire pump. I've always either used a hand pump or an old-school air compressor with a car lighter power supply. I've been wary of trying anything new, largely because I've never considered switching. I just assumed that the devices I'd been using were as good as they were going to get.

The Syncwire Inflate 190 is capable in ways I did not realize were possible in a battery-powered air compressor. It has an internal battery that's recharged via USB-C cable (one of which is included in the box), and it can charge multiple different sorts of tires. The charger works with an extremely simple set of hardware buttons for control, and all readouts (like tire pressure) and features are shown clearly on a sizable LCD display.

In addition to having the ability to keep your tires pumped, this device has a solid white LED flashlight, a blinking red LED for signaling other drivers from the side of the road, and a display that you can read in both bright daylight and dark night. The battery inside this device can also charge up the battery in your smartphone.