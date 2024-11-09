5 Accessories To Turn Your Car Into The Ultimate Mobile Office

The last thing you want is to run out of charge during a meeting or lose your work if your computer dies on you. However, it's unwise to attempt to charge larger devices like laptops because you can drain your car's battery, especially if your car's not running. No matter what kind of laptop, phone, or other electronic device you're using in the car, though, you're going to want some kind of power supply to keep everything charged. For $192, the Grecell Portable 300W Power Station is a popular and affordable option on Amazon which comes with a 4.7 score from 144 ratings. This model is the newer and faster model compared to the popular 2022 Grecell Portable 300W Power Station.

The newer version of this power station can be fully charged in 1.5 hours by using Type-C 100W output or in 2.5-4.5 hours using a standard AC outlet power supply. It can also be charged with a 12V car charger or solar panels, so the recharging capabilities are versatile for your needs. It also comes with a three-level LED light, which will come in handy as it's getting darker earlier.

Most importantly, this power source is pure sine, meaning is it safe to use with your more delicate electronics like laptops, tablets, and phones. It has a starting 600W output and a running 300W output with a 230W capacity. You can expect to fully charge your laptop approximately five times or a mini fridge for four hours from a full battery charge.

