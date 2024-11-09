5 Accessories To Turn Your Car Into The Ultimate Mobile Office
Working in a fast-paced work environment, and especially with the boom of remote jobs and digital nomads, it's important to give yourself the option of a comfortable office. Though many people do flock to coffee shops and breweries to set up for the day, sometimes you just need silence when navigating a big project, focusing on detailed meetings, or even writing articles and reports. This is where creating the ultimate mobile office in your vehicle can make a big difference.
Whether you're a working digital nomad looking to make your mobile space more practical or you need to set up an office while on your next vacation, there are a few products that will help make your working area a bit more useful. Based on high ratings and positive user reviews, here are five accessories that can help turn your car into a comfortable and functioning mobile office. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this article.
Grecell Portable 300W Power Station
The last thing you want is to run out of charge during a meeting or lose your work if your computer dies on you. However, it's unwise to attempt to charge larger devices like laptops because you can drain your car's battery, especially if your car's not running. No matter what kind of laptop, phone, or other electronic device you're using in the car, though, you're going to want some kind of power supply to keep everything charged. For $192, the Grecell Portable 300W Power Station is a popular and affordable option on Amazon which comes with a 4.7 score from 144 ratings. This model is the newer and faster model compared to the popular 2022 Grecell Portable 300W Power Station.
The newer version of this power station can be fully charged in 1.5 hours by using Type-C 100W output or in 2.5-4.5 hours using a standard AC outlet power supply. It can also be charged with a 12V car charger or solar panels, so the recharging capabilities are versatile for your needs. It also comes with a three-level LED light, which will come in handy as it's getting darker earlier.
Most importantly, this power source is pure sine, meaning is it safe to use with your more delicate electronics like laptops, tablets, and phones. It has a starting 600W output and a running 300W output with a 230W capacity. You can expect to fully charge your laptop approximately five times or a mini fridge for four hours from a full battery charge.
Tablet Car Mount with Arm Extension
Being able to have that second screen is a luxury found within many office setups, but it can be a bit difficult to have in a smaller mobile office. However, there are ways around it. Using this Tablet Car Mount with Arm Extension will give you the ability to turn a tablet, like an iPad, into an extra monitor. The one mentioned costs $20 and comes with a 4.4 out of five stars rating from over 7,500 users.
It also has an extra feature that many car mounts do not come with. Tablets tend to be heavy, at least compared to a phone, so having one attached with a window cup and an extension arm may prove to be difficult to leverage. However, the Apps2Car tablet mount comes with an extra stabilizer that sticks to your vehicle's dash to help keep the whole setup in place. From here, you'll be able to place your tablet in the holder and bend the extension arm to have your second monitor exactly where you want it. It is suitable for tablets with screens weighing anywhere from 4.7 to 11 inches.
2-in-1 Car Steering Wheel Tray
Laptops need a proper surface area, especially if you have one that can overheat from a lot of use. However, in the car, that can prove to be difficult without the right accessory. The 2-in-1 Car Steering Wheel Tray is a reliable option that lists for $39 on Amazon and has a rating of 4.1 from over 3,500 users. The product description doesn't state how big of a laptop it can hold. However, some commenters have mentioned that it's not quite big enough for a 17-inch laptop, so if you're working with a larger gaming laptop, you may need some extra surface area.
This steer wheel tray is more versatile than the standard ones that hook to the bottom of the wheel because it comes with a slide-out section on the right side for a computer mouse. It also allows you to adjust the height, which will accommodate not only different body heights but also keyboard placement, so you can type away in a comfortable position. It's fairly easy to install too. Simply hook the tray over the steering wheel, adjust the height, and secure it with the knob screws. You can also install it on a headrest if you want to work in the backseat for a different view.
Portable Electric 12V Cooler
A lunch box or small cooler doesn't have to be filled with ice packs to keep your food fresh. You could use an electric cooler instead. Though several large ones could fit in the trunk of your vehicle, if you're planning on using your car as an office, a smaller one that plugs directly into your car or power station's 12V may be more suitable, as well as easily reachable from your seat. At $70 and with a 4.1 score from over 2,200 users, the Wagan Portable Electric 12V Cooler is an affordable option on Amazon and comes with plenty of room for a sizable lunch and a few drinks.
This electric cooler has a capacity of six quarts, which is enough to hold nine soda cans, and has external dimensions of 15 x 11 x 8 inches, so it won't take up too much space in your car. In fact, it fits perfectly in the middle seat in the back and has a nine-foot cord, which is plenty to reach the front for power. It also comes with a carrying strap for easy transportation.
The maximum cooling is 36 degrees Fahrenheit. However, if you want to keep your food warm instead, you can turn it up to a maximum heating of 140 degrees. That said, the company does recommend assisting the cooler by pre-chilling or heating your food. This helps the gadget reach the desired temperature as quickly as possible and uses less power to do so.
Solis Lite 4G LTE Wifi Mobile Hotspot
Internet is necessary for most types of office work, and if you're not parked close enough to a business's wifi or running off your phone's mobile hotspot, you may find it difficult to work at a steady pace, especially if you have to keep moving around. The Solis Lite 4G LTE Wifi Mobile Hotspot is a popular and extremely portable option that can be found on Amazon for $160. It comes with a 4.1 out of five stars rating from over 1,900 users, and over 2,000 have been bought within the past month.
This little puck works through an app that allows you to purchase data however it fits your schedule. Upon initial purchase, the company gives you 1G free every month for the lifetime of the device, but understandably, that won't be enough to work a job off of. From there, you have two options — you can buy a monthly subscription or pay-as-you-go. For the subscription, you can pay per GB, the range is 1-50 GB — however, unused data does expire at the end of the month. You can also pay for unlimited GB. The prices vary based on whether you get a USA or global plan. Additionally, pay-as-you-go is either a pay-per-GB usage or a day pass.
According to reviewers, this mobile hotspot is very easy to use, and if you purchase international data, it can be used in many places around the world. If you plan on traveling out of the USA, we recommend checking the Solis coverage list to ensure it will work for your needs.
How we selected these mobile office accessories
Each of these items was selected based on high ratings and positive reviews from consumers who have used the products in their vehicles. They all have at least a 4.1 out of five stars rating from an acceptable amount of reviews. This ensures that there is a vast amount of opinions being processed for the products which helps ensure noteworthy popularity, as well as reliability for using the items within a mobile office environment.
Furthermore, each item is relatively affordable for the technology. For example, the tablet mount is around the same price as one of the top Amazon car phone holders, which shows that it is not overpriced for what the product is. However, we do recommend that you do further research to ensure that each product will benefit your car office. For instance, the steering wheel tray cannot be used on certain headrests, so if you plan to work in your backseat, make sure it will fit before purchasing the item. In the end, it's about how best to make working in your car as comfortable as possible.