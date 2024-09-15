We Tested Amazons Top Car Phone Holders, And This Is The One We Liked Best
Amazon has several vehicle phone mounts, some of which are the best phone holders in 2024. While diving through all the options and comparing specs and multiple usages, as well as conversing with others who rely heavily on their phone mounts, I settled on the phone mount I liked best and tested it out in all capacities. I wanted one that gave me the option to adhere it to the windshield or the dashboard, pull out from the base, and swivel around easily.
The iOttie Easy One Touch 6 is an ultra-popular and affordable choice. Though there are several options to choose from such as multiple generations and patterns, I decided to go with the latest generation designed for the dash and windshield. On Amazon, its list price is $26.95 — however, I was able to purchase it on a limited time deal for $20.95 plus tax. I was not able to find the newest generation at local stores like Best Buy or Target.
First impressions: Unboxing the iOttie phone mount
The first thing I noticed while unboxing the iOttie dashboard and windshield phone mount was how simple the design was and how well-built it felt in my hands. It came in three pieces: the phone holder, the suction cup with the extendable arm, and the dashboard mount for the suction cup. It also came with easy-to-read instructions — however, the mount's design is fairly straightforward.
For the phone holder, the arms are 3-5/8 inches wide, so it can hold a phone slightly under that width — the arm mounts need some room to make sure your phone is secure. For comparison, the new iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are 2.81 inches wide and 3.06 inches wide, which leaves plenty of room for the arms to adjust. However, you'll also need to take your phone case's bulkiness into consideration.
Assembling the phone mount on the windshield and the dashboard
To assemble the phone holder to the mount's ball joint, I loosened the cradle knob — however, I did not remove it. The ball joint needed to be pushed into the mount cradle and the cradle knob tighten to hold the phone holder.
To attach the whole gadget to the windshield, I opened the locking lever where the suction cup was, attached the suction cup to the window where I wanted it, and closed the locking lever. From there, I loosened the pivot knob to adjust the telescopic arm and tightened it back up when it was in a place I liked for the phone mount.
For the dashboard, there was only one extra step. Because the suction cup cannot attach to dashboard material, I placed the dashboard pad on the dash where I wanted the phone mount to permanently sit. There was already adhesive on the pad — I just had to peel away the paper. Afterward, the gadget attached to the dashboard pad the way it easily suctioned to the window. Of course, I had to loosen the cradle knob and twist the phone holder around, so it was facing the correct direction.
Testing the iOttie's phone mount
The iOttie phone mount was simple to use. When the phone was placed into the holder, the back of the phone pressed into a giant button that activated the locking side arms, which closed on either side of the phone. To remove the phone, I used my thumb and pointer finger to push into the release bars, and from there, I was able to grab my phone.
I performed a couple of tests for this phone mount. While the mount was suction cupped to the windshield, I placed the phone in the holder, and it grasped on quite securely. When the mount was placed into its permanent location on the dashboard, I put the phone back in the mount. The suction cup on the dashboard mount held strong. Afterward, I took it for a drive down a windy road and down a gravel driveway, and though the mount bounced a bit due to the rocky terrain, the phone and the mount did not budge.
Notable features that come with this phone mount
The iOttie phone mounts come with a telescoping arm that can reach out to 6.75 inches and a 250-degree pivot to give you a wide range of options for viewing your phone. It also comes with a built-in cord organizer that can rotate so you can have easy access to your phone cord. Lastly, if you have a taller phone, the phone mount does have adjustable bottom feet, so your phone isn't sitting too high on the gadget. It's better to have weight equilibrium, so your phone can stay securely in place.
Tips for using the iOttie phone mount
Though the phone holder is user-friendly, there are some tips to ensure that you get the best experience from using the product. If you own a leather dashboard, the company states that the dashboard pad is not designed to stick to leather or curves. It is recommended that you place it on your windshield instead. Additionally, if the heat does cause your phone mount to fall and become dirty, you can easily restore the suction cup's stickiness. Just clean it with warm water and let it air dry.
How does it compare to previous generation iOttie phone mounts?
The previous generations all work the same, though I did notice one difference between the latest generation that I tested in this article and the 2nd generation that is installed in a friend's vehicle. With the newest phone mount, to pull the telescoping arm out, you have to really give it a tug from the phone mount. It has ridges to help keep it in place. However, the 2nd generation has a knob that loosens around the arm to extend it out. If I'm being honest, I preferred the 2nd generation's style, because it didn't feel like I was going to rip the phone mount off the dashboard.
Different iOttie phone mount options
If you look at the iOttie phone mount product page, you'll notice under the pattern name, there are three other iOttie options other than the dash and windshield version. Each version still comes with the phone mount. However, the piece after the cradle knob is different for each of them. The air vent option comes with a prong-style piece that gets inserted between the plastic pieces of your vent. Just be aware that your phone may overheat during the winter if you have hot air blasting on it. It's suggested you close the vent if your vehicle allows it — if not, you may want to invest in a different option.
There is also the CD Slot choice, which allows the insert to expand once inside the slot to hold the phone mount in place. If you still use your CD player or if the slot isn't in the most convenient spot, this may not work for you. The other option is the vehicle screen, which connects to the back of the vehicle's screen — you just need to make sure there is enough room for the release bars. According to the company, this phone mount is recommended for Tesla Models 3 and Y, because there is room behind the screens that come with the vehicle.
The air vent and the CD slot mounts cost the same as the dash and windshield options. The vehicle screen's list price is $30 — however, the sale price is still $20.95. Out of all the mount options, the dash and windshield phone holder is probably the most convenient and popular.
Overall thoughts on iOttie's phone mount
I'll be honest, the iOttie is one of the best car phone mounts I've ever personally tested. While sitting on the dash, it feels strong and can handle the pulling force when I use the telescoping feature. On the windshield, I have no qualms about the suctioning feature failing and finding the device on the floorboard. However, if it did due to heat, it's easy to wash and adhere back to the windshield for continuous use. One way to help combat the heat, though, could be to properly use a car sun shade.
The design is simple enough to easily use while still having beneficial features to use for all types of purposes. For example, being a content creator who likes to get driving footage, with the use of the iPhone camera app's action mode, I can simply swivel my phone sideways, maneuver it a bit higher, and press record. In conclusion, though there are several great car phone holders available, the iOttie Easy One Touch 6 is the one I liked best, as well as many other users.