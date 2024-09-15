We Tested Amazons Top Car Phone Holders, And This Is The One We Liked Best

If you look at the iOttie phone mount product page, you'll notice under the pattern name, there are three other iOttie options other than the dash and windshield version. Each version still comes with the phone mount. However, the piece after the cradle knob is different for each of them. The air vent option comes with a prong-style piece that gets inserted between the plastic pieces of your vent. Just be aware that your phone may overheat during the winter if you have hot air blasting on it. It's suggested you close the vent if your vehicle allows it — if not, you may want to invest in a different option.

There is also the CD Slot choice, which allows the insert to expand once inside the slot to hold the phone mount in place. If you still use your CD player or if the slot isn't in the most convenient spot, this may not work for you. The other option is the vehicle screen, which connects to the back of the vehicle's screen — you just need to make sure there is enough room for the release bars. According to the company, this phone mount is recommended for Tesla Models 3 and Y, because there is room behind the screens that come with the vehicle.

The air vent and the CD slot mounts cost the same as the dash and windshield options. The vehicle screen's list price is $30 — however, the sale price is still $20.95. Out of all the mount options, the dash and windshield phone holder is probably the most convenient and popular.

