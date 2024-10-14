6 Gadgets To Make Laptop Work Comfortable In Your Car

Sure, your laptop does have a battery to keep it powered for some time, but depending on what you're doing and the apps you're running, it might not make it through an entire day. You can try using your car's battery to charge your laptop as it is, after all, the closest power source you have on hand. You just need a power inverter (which is pretty cheap at only about $18 on Amazon). Connect it to the 12V power outlet in your car, and you'll have a usable outlet to plug your laptop charger into. However, the catch is that you risk draining the battery with the engine off. Some cars also don't provide power to the 12V outlet while off.

So instead of a power inverter, consider using a power bank or portable power station instead. The Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank features a large capacity battery that can fully charge a 13-inch MacBook Air M2 or other similar laptops one time before it needs a recharge itself. It comes with Power Delivery 3.1 technology to charge your laptop quickly and a 170W USB-C recharge to juice up the power bank faster too (it only takes 37 minutes to fully replenish it). If you need to charge your laptop more than once while working, you might want to use the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 instead. Its battery can charge your laptop about three times, so you'll have enough juice to last your entire workday. The Explorer 240 supports multiple charging options: solar charging via a separately sold panel, wall charging, and charging via your car's outlet. At a weight of only 6.6 pounds and dimensions of 9.05 x 7.87 x 5.24 inches, it's very portable.

