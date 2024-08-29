Do Laptop Coolers Actually Make A Difference? Here's What We Found Out

With the heat of Tennessee underway and residing in a mini camper with a Zero Breeze air conditioning system that can barely keep up, I've been facing the challenge of trying to keep air flowing under my MacBook Pro, so it doesn't overheat. There are many cooling options to choose from, but today we're going to be looking at the Havit 15.6-17 Inch Laptop Cooling Pad.

This laptop cooling pad is the smallest of the Havit cooling pad options costing $40 on Amazon at the list price. However, Amazon is always having sales, and I was able to purchase this product for $30, which is also the sale price at the time of the publication of this article. This device lacks some of the bells and whistles of other cooling pads that come with multiple speed and direction options. However, it does the basic job of what a laptop cooling pad is intended to do. When put to the test, though, will it actually make a difference?