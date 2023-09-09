Where You Work On Your Laptop Might Be Killing It Slowly

Consumers have been migrating to portable computing technology more and more over the past decade or so. Desktop PC sales have been dropping steadily since 2010, while notebook sales have grown in each of the past four years.

The increasing number of people working remotely is one factor in the shift in sales from desktop to portable computers. With this increasing reliance on laptops, users need to carefully consider where they sit while working on their portable computer, lest they end up facing an unexpected and costly repair or replacement expense for their critical work equipment.

The heat generated by the processor and other components inside your laptop's case will eventually reduce the lifespan of those components. As dust, pet hair, and other debris accumulate in the vents in your laptop's case, the fans have to work harder to cool it off. If you use your laptop on a blanket, pillow, couch, or other soft surface, the vents can become mostly or completely blocked, reducing the ability of the fans to cool the laptop effectively.