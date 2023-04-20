HP's New Envy X360 Laptop Is IMAX Certified
HP has unveiled its latest additions to the midrange Envy laptop line, focusing on improved webcams, new fan blades for the dedicated GPUs you can configure them with, and an unexpected collaboration with IMAX.
The new HP Envy x360 15, named so for its 15.6-inch form factor, will be the first IMAX Enhanced computer, allowing you to view content in an all-new aspect ratio typically reserved for theaters. This convertible 2-in-1 will be available later this month for a starting price of $949.99.
The IMAX Enhanced certification program has traditionally been applied to home theater devices like TVs and projectors. For a device to achieve this certification, it must meet various standards, including the ability to display IMAX-shot content in an extended aspect ratio. Certification also includes support for an exclusive IMAX theatrical spatial audio experience powered by DTS:X. At launch, this feature will be available for select movies and sequences on Disney+, with more content expected to be added over time.
So, we're getting a few new devices here. A Full HD 14-inch model is available today starting at $849.99. Its upgrades are relatively modest outside of bumping the chipset to Intel's 13th generation, up to i5. The 1080p, 15-inch IMAX model arriving later this month will have more exciting under-hood upgrades, and we're also getting a 4K-ready 17-inch laptop.
Breaking down the new HP Envy x360 line
In addition to the processor upgrade (you can also sidestep to AMD's Ryzen 7000 platform if you're not a fan), you can toss in an RTX 3050 and up to 16GB of RAM when configuring one. To support the extra thermal impact that GPU will bring, it'll have a new fan design that thins the blades out, which makes room for more total blades to help increase airflow by 9%.
Then there's the 17.3-inch model, the only one in the line that can jump to an Intel Core i7, 32GB of RAM, and goes up to 4K resolution (but only if you're OK with an LCD-based panel as opposed to the OLED you'll get in the 15-inch IMAX laptop). It'll be available starting at $1,149.99 this May.
All the new Envy devices boast 5-megapixel cameras with privacy shutters across the line, but only the 15-inch and 17-inch models will have IR sensors for Windows Hello support. Those models also both support Thunderbolt 4 ports, while the 14-inch lags behind with a single 10-gigabit USB-C Power Delivery port.
However, one of the most impressive improvements over previous models is the 15-hour battery life, up from the 10 hours advertised before. While that still pales compared to the 20-hour-plus longevity Apple's latest laptops boast, it narrows the gap enough that the diehard Windows faithful who spend long hours away from outlets shouldn't feel compelled to jump ship.