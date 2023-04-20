HP's New Envy X360 Laptop Is IMAX Certified

HP has unveiled its latest additions to the midrange Envy laptop line, focusing on improved webcams, new fan blades for the dedicated GPUs you can configure them with, and an unexpected collaboration with IMAX.

The new HP Envy x360 15, named so for its 15.6-inch form factor, will be the first IMAX Enhanced computer, allowing you to view content in an all-new aspect ratio typically reserved for theaters. This convertible 2-in-1 will be available later this month for a starting price of $949.99.

The IMAX Enhanced certification program has traditionally been applied to home theater devices like TVs and projectors. For a device to achieve this certification, it must meet various standards, including the ability to display IMAX-shot content in an extended aspect ratio. Certification also includes support for an exclusive IMAX theatrical spatial audio experience powered by DTS:X. At launch, this feature will be available for select movies and sequences on Disney+, with more content expected to be added over time.

So, we're getting a few new devices here. A Full HD 14-inch model is available today starting at $849.99. Its upgrades are relatively modest outside of bumping the chipset to Intel's 13th generation, up to i5. The 1080p, 15-inch IMAX model arriving later this month will have more exciting under-hood upgrades, and we're also getting a 4K-ready 17-inch laptop.