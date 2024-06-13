We Tested The Drop Stop From Shark Tank To Find Out If It's Worth The Hype

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who drives or sits in the front passenger seat of a car has been a contributor to the proverbial mess graveyard that is the gap between your chair and the center console. Unless you're some sort of neat freak who routinely vacuums or cleans up messes in your vehicle to keep it looking and feeling brand-new, you will likely find a variety of snack crumbs, fossilized french fries, a pair of sunglasses you forgot you had, some coins, a pen, or a tube of melted and resolidified Chapstick in the seat gap and underneath the chair itself — among many other knick-knacks.

Enter Drop Stop, currently a best-selling product on Amazon in the Automotive Seat Cover category. More popularly known for its debut on the TV show "Shark Tank," this car seat gap filler promises to solve all your cleanup worries by making the crack through which random items usually fall through completely non-existent. Priced at $25 at the time of writing, highly rated at 4.6 out of 5 stars with over 66,000 customer reviews, I wondered if this thing warranted all the online praise. With an upcoming five-hour road trip, I knew the perfect time to give it a whirl was now.