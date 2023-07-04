Are Radar Detectors Worth It? And Are They Legal?

The use of radar detectors has remained a hotly debated practice for as long as drivers have been trying to avoid cops on the road. Generally speaking, you'll only ever come into contact with police officers while driving if you've done something you shouldn't have. Of course, there are many reasons to interact with police officers, and plenty are positive encounters. However, the use of a radar detector is typically reserved for avoiding speeding tickets and fines.

The radar detector is a device that identifies the signature of a police radar gun and alerts drivers to the presence of cops hunting for speeders. Ideally, the device gives drivers a crucial warning that allows them an extra couple of seconds to slow down and avoid being pulled over if they're speeding.

But are radar detectors worth it? Do they actually do what they're supposed to? Moreover, are radar detectors legal to use? Or might you be in even more trouble by installing one in your vehicle? The answers to these questions are surprisingly more complicated than you might expect.