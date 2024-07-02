5 Discreet Modern Upgrades For Classic Cars

There are an infinite number of paths before you when you take on the project of fixing up a classic car. If you plan to enter it in competitions and will be judged on the faithfulness of your restoration, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and new old stock (NOS) parts are the only way to go. But these projects also present opportunities to add modern upgrades which make classic cars safer or more comfortable, powerful, and/or fuel efficient. If your goal is to have a fun and eye-catching daily driver, a restomod (part restoration, part modification) is the way to go.

There isn't a single change you can make to a classic beyond bone-stock parts swaps that will escape the eyes of purists at car shows, but some of the upgrades you can make will be hidden from all but the most obsessive enthusiasts with an overly critical eye and too much time on their hands. Here are a few improvements that will make your classic more fun for you and should add to its real-world value.