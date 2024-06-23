Turbo Upgrade Vs. Engine Swap: Which Is Better For Your Project Car (And Wallet)?

Taking on an automotive restoration or restomod is a process that can be simultaneously enjoyable and frustrating. Aside from the hours of work and significant expense, these projects require an endless stream of decisions to be made. Choosing the wrong path at any point can lead to massive unexpected expenses or delays that might even prevent you from finishing the job.

The most important decisions come when you consider what to do about a project car's engine. Whether you're looking to use the car for daily driving or vastly increase its performance or fuel efficiency, changes under the hood often take up the bulk of a project's planning time, working hours, and budget.

Adding a turbocharger to a naturally aspirated engine is one of the many ways to boost an engine's output, but is a turbo upgrade better than an engine swap when it comes to adding horsepower and saving money?