Everything To Know About Summit Racing Crate Engines
Car engines last longer than ever before, especially when taken care of properly. When your engine finally does give out with a bang, a whimper, or a cacophony of scary metal-on-metal noises, you have a few options. You could visit your nearest salvage yard and pick up a used engine, but you'll likely be installing a set of unknown issues with it. Rebuilt or remanufactured engines offer some more peace of mind, but selecting a freshly built crate engine gives you a wide selection of power plants along with the ability to have your new engine shipped to you and ready to install. Many crate engines are also built with new OEM-spec internal parts, as well.
Paul Sergi founded Summit Racing in 1968 and opened his first retail location in a donut store basement the following year. Summit now publishes its print catalog six times a year, plus it takes orders 24/7 over the phone and via its website. Among Summit's product offerings are Milwaukee tools for auto repair, Holley carburetors and fuel injection kits, and complete crate engine assemblies.
Summit Racing has engines for nearly every application
Summit Racing carries almost 600 different models of crate engine, including several variants of GM's vaunted LS series and a broad selection from Nebraska company Blueprint Engines. Summit also sells engines made by Chevy Performance, Ford Performance, and genuine Mopar Parts OEM replacement engines. Summit sells everything from short block assemblies — which often include little more than the block, crankshaft, connecting rods, and pistons — to fully dressed engines that include everything from valve covers to the oil pan. Summit's most affordable crate engine at the time of writing is the 3.8-liter V6 that goes in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica and sells for $1,184.99. The company's most expensive crate engine offering is the 4.0-liter V6 built by AMS Performance for a Nissan Alpha Omega R 35 GTR.
The Alpha Omega represents the most extreme evolution of the Nissan GTR line, with an astonishing output of 2,000 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of 1.53 seconds. Within a more reasonable spectrum sit a selection of Mopar hemi engines, two versions of the 6.6 liter Duramax Diesel beefed up by Chevrolet Performance, and eight Ford Coyote V8s for your next Mustang swap. Many of Summit's crate engines can be picked up on the day they're ordered at one of their five retail locations, and shipping is available to your home or shop. Many engines ship free via freight carrier, while others will incur a charge based on size and weight. Summit offers a one-year warranty on most of its house-branded crate engines, although some come with two years of coverage. Crate engines made by other manufacturers are protected by the warranties offered by their makers.