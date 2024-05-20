Everything To Know About Summit Racing Crate Engines

Summit Racing carries almost 600 different models of crate engine, including several variants of GM's vaunted LS series and a broad selection from Nebraska company Blueprint Engines. Summit also sells engines made by Chevy Performance, Ford Performance, and genuine Mopar Parts OEM replacement engines. Summit sells everything from short block assemblies — which often include little more than the block, crankshaft, connecting rods, and pistons — to fully dressed engines that include everything from valve covers to the oil pan. Summit's most affordable crate engine at the time of writing is the 3.8-liter V6 that goes in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica and sells for $1,184.99. The company's most expensive crate engine offering is the 4.0-liter V6 built by AMS Performance for a Nissan Alpha Omega R 35 GTR.

The Alpha Omega represents the most extreme evolution of the Nissan GTR line, with an astonishing output of 2,000 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of 1.53 seconds. Within a more reasonable spectrum sit a selection of Mopar hemi engines, two versions of the 6.6 liter Duramax Diesel beefed up by Chevrolet Performance, and eight Ford Coyote V8s for your next Mustang swap. Many of Summit's crate engines can be picked up on the day they're ordered at one of their five retail locations, and shipping is available to your home or shop. Many engines ship free via freight carrier, while others will incur a charge based on size and weight. Summit offers a one-year warranty on most of its house-branded crate engines, although some come with two years of coverage. Crate engines made by other manufacturers are protected by the warranties offered by their makers.