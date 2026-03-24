Apple Maps New Update Could Leave Users More Frustrated Than Before
Smartphone applications are designed to make life a bit easier for the user. This is especially true of Apple Maps, which can help you easily navigate to various destinations while also avoiding toll roads. But unfortunately, this popular app could soon become something of a headache. That's because Apple is opening the door for companies to do business inside the app. This means that beginning in the summer of 2026, users will have to put up with ads.
These ads will appear in the Maps app at the top of the search results, as well as "Suggested Places" section. The good news is that the ads will be identified, so you won't have to worry about clicking on a recommendation without knowing what you're getting into. But you will have to deal with promoted content you didn't ask for, when you only wanted to get to a specific location. The ads are expected to begin in April 2026 for Apple users in the U.S. and Canada.
Rumors of ads in Apple Maps had users up in arms in 2025. The fact that it's now happening could cause some frustration, because it won't be the first time that Apple has allowed businesses to redirect traffic from Maps. Reviews, ratings, and even pics, are often pulled from third-party sources like Yelp and TripAdvisor. The app has also suffered from incomplete business listings, and outdated information, which affects the overall user experience.
Apple Maps ads and the new business platform
Apple is putting some privacy protections in place to protect users dealing with ads in Maps. First, personal data will remain on your device, and will not be sent to the business behind the ad. Next, Apple has a built-in protection which does not reveal your location or your behavior when selecting an ad. These factors are not directly tied to your Apple account, which means you won't be exposed if you decide to click on an ad.
Apple's new ad strategy was announced on March 24, 2026, as part of the company's new business platform. This platform is a one-stop-shop for businesses to create and manage ads using Apple's automation tools. Companies can also claim locations in Apple Business, and customers can choose to manage their Maps content in Apple Ads instead. The new Apple Business platform is expected to launch on April 14, 2026.
In contrast, Google, one of the 17 worst offenders in privacy invasion, have inundated users with paid ads in its Maps app for years. These ads also include promoted pins, which appear at the top of the app's search results, or even on the map itself. By using these pins, companies can target local customers through Google Ads. This can affect what those users see when searching for restaurants, stores, or other services. The problem is that users can have a tough time knowing the difference between an ad and a true search result.