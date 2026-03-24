Apple Maps New Update Could Leave Users More Frustrated Than Before

Smartphone applications are designed to make life a bit easier for the user. This is especially true of Apple Maps, which can help you easily navigate to various destinations while also avoiding toll roads. But unfortunately, this popular app could soon become something of a headache. That's because Apple is opening the door for companies to do business inside the app. This means that beginning in the summer of 2026, users will have to put up with ads.

These ads will appear in the Maps app at the top of the search results, as well as "Suggested Places" section. The good news is that the ads will be identified, so you won't have to worry about clicking on a recommendation without knowing what you're getting into. But you will have to deal with promoted content you didn't ask for, when you only wanted to get to a specific location. The ads are expected to begin in April 2026 for Apple users in the U.S. and Canada.

Rumors of ads in Apple Maps had users up in arms in 2025. The fact that it's now happening could cause some frustration, because it won't be the first time that Apple has allowed businesses to redirect traffic from Maps. Reviews, ratings, and even pics, are often pulled from third-party sources like Yelp and TripAdvisor. The app has also suffered from incomplete business listings, and outdated information, which affects the overall user experience.