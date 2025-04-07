How To Avoid Toll Roads On Apple Maps (And Why You Might Want To)
Just a few years ago, many of us had to navigate the open road with physical maps or printouts in the pre-smartphone internet era. While it did introduce a thrilling game of whether or not you reach your destination without running out of gas, many of us are glad to have an omniscient voice telling us where to turn and knowing exactly when we're expected to arrive. These days, most mobile phones come with built-in map apps, including iPhones. If you're an Apple user who loves the ecosystem with a passion, you might opt for Apple Maps instead of other map alternatives, like Google Maps, Waze, or Citymapper. Although, these days, it's also pretty easy to compare routes between Apple Maps and Google Maps.
If so, you might already be aware of some of the unique Apple Maps features that can be game changers for your everyday adventures, whether it be navigating airports, malls, or even save hiking routes. However, there's one cool trick that you might be missing out on: opting out of toll roads. Sure, toll roads can be faster and more convenient; however, faster isn't always better, especially when you might want more time with a loved one, prefer to take a scenic route toward your destination, or just want to save a few dollars on the toll fees. Thankfully, Apple has added this into consideration and gives you the option to opt out of toll roads on its app with ease.
How to avoid toll roads on Apple Maps
To make sure you don't spend money on unwanted toll fees, here's what you have to do to make sure Apple Maps will lead you to alternative routes that don't require tolls.
-
On your iPhone, launch the Maps app.Advertisement
-
Tap Search Maps and type the name of your destination.
-
Under the destination name, tap the car icon.
-
Under the route, select Avoid.
-
Next to Avoid Tolls, toggle on the button.
-
In the upper-right corner of the pop-up, tap Apply.
The first route that Maps offers will now avoid tolls. It will likely still give you options for routes with tolls below that. If you ever change your mind, and you want to be given the fastest route at the top of the list, whether it has tolls or not, all you have to do is un-toggle the button next to Avoid Tolls and click Apply again.
In the same section, you'll also have the option to avoid highways. If you're a new driver who gets a little overwhelmed by the idea of driving next to speeding trucks, you can simply toggle on the button next to Avoid Highways and click Apply as well to confirm. Once you've set your route, you can opt to share your estimated time of arrival with friends or family. Next, you can consider asking one of your passengers to use Maps on their iPhone to reserve restaurants or plan stopovers that won't mess up your route and make sure you're on track for your preferred time of arrival.