How To Avoid Toll Roads On Apple Maps (And Why You Might Want To)

Just a few years ago, many of us had to navigate the open road with physical maps or printouts in the pre-smartphone internet era. While it did introduce a thrilling game of whether or not you reach your destination without running out of gas, many of us are glad to have an omniscient voice telling us where to turn and knowing exactly when we're expected to arrive. These days, most mobile phones come with built-in map apps, including iPhones. If you're an Apple user who loves the ecosystem with a passion, you might opt for Apple Maps instead of other map alternatives, like Google Maps, Waze, or Citymapper. Although, these days, it's also pretty easy to compare routes between Apple Maps and Google Maps.

If so, you might already be aware of some of the unique Apple Maps features that can be game changers for your everyday adventures, whether it be navigating airports, malls, or even save hiking routes. However, there's one cool trick that you might be missing out on: opting out of toll roads. Sure, toll roads can be faster and more convenient; however, faster isn't always better, especially when you might want more time with a loved one, prefer to take a scenic route toward your destination, or just want to save a few dollars on the toll fees. Thankfully, Apple has added this into consideration and gives you the option to opt out of toll roads on its app with ease.