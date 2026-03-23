Apps That Track You: 17 Of The Worst Offenders In Privacy Invasion

Online privacy is a problem as old as the internet itself, and it's a well-known trade-off to using tech that makes life easier. Companies collect tons of data through various apps and services, and use that data either as a product to sell to third parties or for targeted advertising. There are things you can do to reduce the risk, but even with the best practices, you can't stop all of it. With that said, some apps are worse about it than others, and knowing which apps are gathering the most data is the first step in protecting your privacy.

To their credit, platform owners, specifically Apple and Google, have put in various measures to help educate people on the matter. For example, the Apple App Store has a "Data Linked to You" section on every app that shows what information may be collected. These help you understand more about what information an app may collect but don't prevent it from doing so.

So, if you're curious about which apps collect the most data, the list below is a good sample of the biggest offenders when it comes to personal privacy.