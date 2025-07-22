Is An App Stealing Your Data? Here Are The Warning Signs To Look For

Whether you own the latest iPhone or one of the Android smartphones, there's a good chance you use more than a few apps daily. From checking the weather to keeping yourself entertained with a game, how these apps handle your data may not be at the forefront of your mind. But it's important to know that almost every app you use collects data about you, sometimes a lot more than you realize. While that's not necessarily a reason for alarm in and of itself, it's worth paying attention to the signs that an app might be collecting more data than it should. According to a study conducted by NordVPN, 87% of Android apps and 60% of iOS apps ask for permissions that aren't necessary for the app to work.

While it's true that some apps require permissions for legitimate reasons, such as capturing from the camera or location navigation, many apps go beyond that, asking for access to data they don't really need. Once they have it, some apps may quietly send that data to unknown servers without your knowledge or consent. You may be able to detect this if an app is draining your battery faster than usual or if you notice unusual spikes in your data usage. Even the most-used apps on your phone or computer could be running in the background, quietly collecting and transmitting more data than you intended. The good news is that with a little detective work paired with tools like Android's Data Usage and Battery dashboards, or iOS's App Privacy Report, you can figure out if an app is misusing your data.