15 Things You Should Never Ask Google's Gemini

New technology brings wrong expectations. Large language models (LLMs) like Gemini create the illusion of limitless capability because they can write and analyze. This is a mistake, because LLMs are sophisticated text prediction engines, not digital experts. You should always take extreme caution when using any AI for answers to a real problem.

LLMs work by spotting and copying patterns in training data to create a statistically probable, smooth, and convincing sequence of words. Their core design prioritizes fluency over verifiable fact or exact calculation, making them unreliable and dangerous for jobs that need precision. You should never treat them as suitable a substitute for human judgment and output.

There are plenty of things that Google's Gemini LLM will fail at, and it will often opt for an answer that sounds good instead of admitting what it cannot do. Learning about these limits is a key aspect of safely using generative AI, because you'll know what not to ask. This way, you can avoid its tendency toward answers that sound correct instead of being accurate.