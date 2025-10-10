5 Things You Should Never Use AI For

When deepfakes rose to prominence, we thought the biggest risk was misinformation. People do use deepfakes to make politicians say things they never said, sure, but people primarily use deepfakes (98% of them) to make pornography featuring people who never consented. For years now, people have been able to view entire websites full of deepfaked, non-consensual pornography featuring celebrities and sometimes everyday people. Paid services can take anyone's picture and transform it into pornography for the right price.

The stories of this being used for ill are gut-churning. Take some Telegram channels in South Korea (via the BBC) that were sharing pictures of students (sometimes underage) to transform them into sexually explicit ones. Or a woman who stumbled upon a site depicting her in multiple SA fantasies, complete with her Instagram handle and location (via BBC). Deepfake pornography has been used to silence journalists and humiliate popular celebrities. You don't have to go far to find reprehensible stories like these because unfortunately, they're a dime a dozen. There is some good news: Major deepfake porn websites have been shut down, and some legislation has been introduced to combat certain uses of deepfake porn. Regardless, the tools to make deepfakes are always there.

Hopefully we don't need to explain why deepfake pornography is wrong. Making deepfake pornography of another person without their consent, even if it's never posted online, is unacceptable. There are vanishingly few situations where using deepfakes is morally harmless, like de-aging a celebrity for a movie or making them say something silly for a joke. But the sad truth is this technology, aside from deepfake porn, is often used for fraud and political misinformation. If using deepfakes for a certain reason gives you pause, then you probably shouldn't.