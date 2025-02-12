How To Detect AI-Generated Text: 5 Clues To Look For (And Free Tools That Can Help)

Whether you like it or not, we can expect generative AI to be intruding on our day to day lives for the foreseeable future. Nobody's making any money on the technology yet, and most of it is clearly not ready for prime time, but ever since the November 2022 launch of ChatGPT, it's been a juggernaut that has completely poisoned the public discourse.

In today's world, the average person is already far too likely to immediately believe the last thing they read or hear. Now, users can throw together disturbingly photorealistic images and video, or even AI clones of someone's voice using largely automated tools that are often available for free or low prices if there's a paywall. At a time when our phones are constantly inundated by scam phone calls that prey on the elderly, this new technology means that it's become even easier to pull off scams. Do you think your grandparents could tell if a clone of your voice wasn't you?

AI-generated text has different problems, as the potential trickery element isn't nearly as present, but they're significant problems nonetheless. The large language models (LLMs) that underpin chatbots like ChatGPT are prone to "hallucinating" complete nonsense regardless of how specific a prompt is, resulting in AI horror stories like an LLM inventing details in a court filing it was asked to summarize. Thankfully, there are ways to spot AI-generated text, including free tools, so let's examine some of them.

