Potential Spam Keeps Calling And Texting? What That Means (And What You Can Do About It)

Spam filters aren't perfect, though, especially with how easily caller ID can be spoofed to show false information. Thankfully, scammers tend to have patterns that can help you identify possible malevolent calls so you can avoid answering them and enabling the scams. As always, the best move is probably just making a point not to answer calls from numbers you don't recognize and/or blocked numbers, but that's easier said than done. If you're expecting a call from your doctor, for example, they may be calling from a personal phone with a blocked number or a work extension that you don't recognize, so you're not going to ignore unfamiliar or unknown numbers in the meantime.

It's common for spoofed calls to be made to look like they're coming from your local area code, so that's a factor to consider. The bigger outright tell, though, is if the number shown on caller ID is distressingly close to your phone number. When that happens, you can be fairly sure that a spammer and/or scammer is awaiting you on the other end of the line. But if the number is simply local and unfamiliar? Circumstances dictate how likely it is to be a spam call. If you're not actively dealing with doctor's offices or otherwise in the habit of expecting calls from an unrecognized number, then an unfamiliar local number is a great reason to hesitate.

Again, if it's a legitimate call, they will reach you somehow. Only something time-sensitive like waiting on a personal call from your actual doctor or someone else you might not be able to call back directly throws a monkey wrench in that calculus.