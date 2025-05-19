What Is Vibe Coding & Can Anyone Do It?

When the first computers needed coding in the 1940s, people manually programmed the unbelievably expensive tech by flipping switches. As time went on, the process evolved. Next, there was binary code and paper punch cards, then we had coding languages like Fortran and BASIC. More computer languages were developed, and later frameworks like WordPress became available, so people could manage websites without touching the underlying code.

Now we have vibe coding. The name originated from a post on X by Andrej Karpathy, a computer scientist and one of the co-founders of OpenAI. Karpathy wrote, "There's a new kind of coding I call 'vibe coding,' where you fully give in to the vibes, embrace exponentials, and forget that the code even exists." Vibe coding involves telling an AI what you want the code to achieve without needing to write (or even understand) coding yourself. As Karpathy put it, "I just see stuff, say stuff, run stuff, and copy paste stuff, and it mostly works."

When you're coding by 'vibe', you're effectively taking the role of a client explaining your requirements to a software developer. In this case, the developer just happens to be a machine. Karpathy didn't actually invent the concept of getting AI to write your code for you –- people have been playing with this idea since large language models like ChatGPT shook up the world – but he certainly gave it a catchy name that other people quickly adopted.

